Police investigating fatal shooting on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating an early Tuesday morning fatal shooting on the near north side.
According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Congress Avenue around 1:40 a.m. in response to a shooting. They found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. Homicide detectives are investigatin.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.