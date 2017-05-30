× Police investigating fatal shooting on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating an early Tuesday morning fatal shooting on the near north side.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Congress Avenue around 1:40 a.m. in response to a shooting. They found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. Homicide detectives are investigatin.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

I just got a call from a member of @BarnesChurch that their family member has been shot on Clifton & Congress & is n critical condition. — RevCharles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) May 30, 2017

My member from @BarnesChurch called from the hospital to let me know their family member has died. This is an adult male n his late 30s. — RevCharles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) May 30, 2017