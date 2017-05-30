Seasonal level temperatures, sunshine and limited shower chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another great morning and day on the way! Skies are mainly clear and any fog issues out-the-door will be VERY LIMITED, sunrise at 6:20 a.m.! Expect abundant sunshine, rapidly warming temperatures and a nice breeze developing this afternoon.

Another front will slip through this evening and overnight, bringing us a passing shower or storm (non-severe). These chances will be limited, so not everyone will pick up rainfall. Skies will clear again and temperatures should drop into the lower 50s by Wednesday morning.

June arrives Thursday under sunny skies and seasonal temperatures! A few showers and storms begin to creep in for the weekend with plenty of dry hours, too. We will continue to update the weekend forecast and timing in the days ahead!