St. Vincent Hospital on precautionary lockdown due to incident in area

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A precautionary lockdown has been initiated at St. Vincent Hospital due to an off-campus domestic disturbance.

Hospital officials say the incident in question occurred in the area of the intersection of W. 86th St. and Township Line Rd.

The incident reportedly involved a person possibly armed with a gun.

The hospital will remain under lockdown until the situation is resolved.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.