Beech Grove police believe runaway teen may be traveling with 25-year-old man

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – The Beech Grove Police Department believes a runaway teen may be traveling with a man.

Officers say 14-year-old Kassie Carman could be traveling with 25-year-old Joseph Patterson, who may also use the name Blythe A. Blanche.

Police say the two could be traveling in Patterson’s blue 1998 Toyota Corolla bearing Indiana license plate XEC813.

Police want to emphasize that they do not believe Kassie has been abducted. She reportedly ran away from home Sunday night.

The teen was reportedly wearing Mickey Mouse pajamas and a black sweatshirt when she was last seen. Police say she has hazel eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair. She’s about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 lbs.

Kassie’s parents believe she could possibly be suicidal.

If you have any information regarding the location of Kassie or Joseph, you’re asked to call 317-782-4949 or 911.