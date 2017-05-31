× Colts’ Chuck Pagano on Andrew Luck: ‘Doing great’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Andrew Luck update was brief and hardly advanced the issue.

While the Indianapolis Colts were going through their second week of organized team activities (OTAs) Wednesday, their franchise quarterback was a late arrival. Luck sauntered out long after practice had commenced, and spent the remainder of the afternoon serving as an advisor to the quarterbacks and receivers.

Luck has been in rehab mode since undergoing surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. There is no timetable for his return, but the team is hopeful it will coincide for the start of training camp July 29.

Coach Chuck Pagano was short on details when asked for a Luck update.

“Doing great,’’ he said. “I’ve got to give you the same thing. He’s doing well rehabbing every single day. He’s a coach out there on the field. He’s in the meetings. He’s doing everything but obviously not taking snaps, but he’s taking every one of them from a mental standpoint.

“He’s doing a great job with the tight ends, wideouts and backs. Obviously he knows the offense inside and out, so it’s like having another coach on the field. Great sounding board for Scott (Tolzien), Stephen (Morris) and Phil (Walker) when they come off the field: ‘What did you see? Why did you go there? What would you have done?’’’

Pagano deflected a question dealing with whether Luck’s rehab includes him lifting weights.

“I’m on a different plan than him, so I don’t know what his lift schedule is,’’ he said with a smile. “I’m sure he’s got something. He’s in rehab. You guys have to talk with the doctors.’’

The only problem with that is the team does not make its medical staff available to the media.