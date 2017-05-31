Little Red Door helps cancer patients with their “new normal”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- Most of us can agree, feeling like “yourself” is important. That’s definitely the case for those who are going through something life-changing, like cancer treatments.

Little Red Door Cancer Agency helps those who are battling cancer in many ways, and as many celebrated National Women’s Health Week this month, those working at the non-profit want to remind all women: They have resources to help you feel more like yourself and accept your “new normal,” as some call it.

Their "boutique" is one free resource for the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatments.

“Unfortunately a side effect is losing your hair and that definitely is an very emotional and hard step for a woman to go through,” said Little Red Door Client Navigator Cynthia Aragon.

Cynthia knows, first hand, just how meaningful a wig can be.

“I can speak from experience because I’m a breast cancer survivor myself and when I lost my hair… sigh… that was difficult,” Cynthia said.

As a Client Navigator, Cynthia can help other women going through that difficult time inside their boutique.

“They always leave so happy, they just feel like, yes, I feel whole again. I feel like a person and not just someone walking around with no hair,” Cynthia said.

Another complementary service is their yoga sessions, taught by specially trained yoga therapists like Stella Snyder.

“It kind of helps them to find a new normal," Synder said.

Client Linda Green says the yoga class helps her feel better in more ways than one.

“We get a chance to meet a lot of people going through cancer. We come together as a group. It’s a bonding thing, makes you stronger,” Green said.

Little Red Door offers plenty of other resources, like transportation to treatments. For more information, click here.