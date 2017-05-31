× Teen seriously injured after bike collides with Muncie police car

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie teenager was injured early Wednesday morning after his bike collided with a Muncie Police Department patrol car.

According to Indiana State Police, Daniel Ratcliff, 17, was riding his bike on Hoyt Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said Ratcliff ran a red light and entered the intersection with Memorial Drive.

An eastbound car on Memorial Drive managed to stop and avoid hitting Ratcliff. However, he continued across the road and went into the path of a westbound patrol car from the Muncie Police Department.

Officer Jacob Massoth, 25, swerved to miss Ratcliff but was unable to avoid the collision, police said. He hit the bike with the front left of the patrol car. Massoth had a green light, police said.

Delaware County EMS transported Ratcliff from the scene to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after suffering serious injuries from the collision.