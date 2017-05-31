× Motorcyclist dies following crash on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died Wednesday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a van on the city’s northwest side.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of 86th St. and Payne Rd. at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Responding officers found the male victim, unresponsive in the roadway. He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows that the motorcyclist was travelling at a high rate of speed when he struck the van turning south on Payne Rd.

The driver of the van reportedly stopped immediately. Police say she’s being cooperative with them.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.