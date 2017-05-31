Police: Two Washington boys raped 14-year-old girl, posted pictures on Snapchat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLYDE HILL, Wash. -- Police are investigating the alleged rape of an 8th-grade girl by two 16-year-old boys during a crowded house party last month.

Photos of the crime and naked pictures of the incapacitated girl were posted on the popular social media site Snapchat, Clyde Hill police detectives say.

According to a search warrant affidavit filed in King County Superior Court:

Police were called to the home of a 14-year-old girl on April 3. The girl's father told police his daughter had been raped at an April 1 house party on Yarrow Point.

Police reported breaking up a house party of "approximately 150 to 200" juveniles that night, with a "majority" of the crowd being intoxicated.

Investigators interviewed the victim, who admitted to going to the party. She told police she drank whiskey and vodka heavily. She also told investigators she learned she was the only 8th grader at the party, and that others called her "the Legend" because she was the youngest person at a high school party.

The victim told investigators she became heavily intoxicated and remembered dancing and falling asleep in a bedroom.

When she woke up the next morning, she told investigators, her stomach hurt and she found blood on her shoes. An acquaintance she was with at the party also informed her she was found passed out in the garage.

A day later, the teen who threw the house party contacted the victim and informed her she had been raped by two 16-year-old boys at the party. The teen who threw the party told the victim pictures of the assault existed and were being exchanged by a few people on social media.

The boy who threw the party also contacted the victim's father and told him she was assaulted. The boy told the father he found blood in the bathroom at his home. He said pictures of the assault were shared on social media, and he told the father he had seen pictures of the victim "naked and bloody."

Police issued a search warrant and seized photos from another boy's phone.

The 16-year-old boys suspected of raping the victim are students at Bellevue High School.

A message sent to the Bellevue School District for comment was not immediately returned. Clyde Hill police also did not comment on the case.