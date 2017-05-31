Rotary Club fills backpacks with essential items to give to Hoosier veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Rotary Club of Indianapolis came together to stuff more than 100 backpacks to give to homeless veterans.

They filled the backpacks with basic but necessary items like toothpaste, shampoo and socks. The group says it wanted to give back to veterans, especially around Memorial Day.

“It's greatly appreciated because that's a little more help to help them build their self-esteem a little bit more, and to help them feel like they are not a disgrace or something,” said Hoosier veteran Walden Shultz.

The Rotary Club hopes these items helps the veterans get back on their feet. Many of the items in the backpacks were donated by different companies.

The veterans who received the items are also being helped by the Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation.