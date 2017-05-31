× The Fashion Mall at Keystone to add Mimi Blue Meatballs, Public Greens

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Fashion Mall at Keystone will welcome a pair of new restaurants soon.

Mimi Blue Meatballs and Public Greens will set up shop at the mall. Both restaurants are set to open in spring 2018. Construction is scheduled to start this fall.

Mimi Blue offers comfort food and allows customers to mix meats, sauces and sides to invent new dishes for each visit. The Fashion Café location will be the restaurant’s third. Mimi Blue Meatballs first opened on Mass Ave in 2015.

“We are looking forward bringing Mimi Blue to The Fashion Mall at Keystone,” said Michael Kosene of Mimi Blue Meatballs. “We are dedicated to providing the highest quality food, beverages, service and ambiance at an affordable price. It is our goal to make our guests’ experience the best that it can be and make it ‘Crafted with Love.'”

Public Greens is a farm-to-fork restaurant with a focus on the community. One of six brands under Indy-based Patachou Inc., the restaurant dedicates a portion of its profits to feed at-risk and food insecure children.

Patachou Inc. operates 12 restaurants in the Indianapolis area, including Napolese, which has been located in the Fashion Café since 2014.

“Public Greens is noted for being one of the most original and exciting new food concepts in the country with multiple opportunities for expansion,” said Martha Hoover, founder of Patachou Inc. “I readily choose the Fashion Mall for our third location because the Fashion Mall represents the best of Indianapolis retail. We look forward to once again partnering with Simon to add fine dining to the shopping experience.”

The new restaurants will join Chipotle, Freshii, Pinkberry and two other successful locally owned restaurants–Shapiro’s Delicatessen and Napolese–in the expanded Fashion Café. According to Simon Property Group, construction will begin in the fall with no interruption to mall business.

The Fashion Mall also added Which Wich and Noodles & Company to its lineup of restaurants last year.

“The Fashion Mall at Keystone is the only shopping destination in the region that can offer our shoppers both local favorites and nationally recognized brands,” said Leslie Featherson, area director of marketing and business development for the Fashion Mall at Keystone. “These new additions will elevate the experience we can offer, and will give out of town shoppers a taste of Indianapolis favorites.”