Happy Thursday! It is going to be another stunning day! Starting off a little cool with temperatures in the lower 50s, you may want a light jacket.

Temperatures this afternoon will be warm and comfortable! Highs reaching into the upper 70s and lower 80s with lots of sunshine!

After a beautiful Friday, rain and storm chances return for the weekend. We turn cooler and less humid for the start of next week.