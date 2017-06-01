× Angie’s List announces layoff of around 70 sales employees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Angie’s List has announced that they are reducing their sales staff as a they look to improve operational effectiveness.

According to a statement sent to FOX59, Angie’s List has laid-off around 70 employees, primarily in their sales department.

Last month, the company announced a merger with HomeAdvisor and will form a new publicly traded company called ANGI Homeservices Inc.

HomeAdvisor CEO Chris Terrill will reportedly assume the role of CEO of ANGI Homeservices Inc., whose headquarters will be based out of HomeAdvisor’s Golden, Colorado location.

Thomas R. Evans, current Chairman of the Board of Directors of Angie’s List, and Angie Hicks, Angie’s List co-founder and CMO, are expected to join the board of ANGI Homeservices Inc.

VP of Investor and Media Relations Leslie Arena said the changes “were driven by improved processes to meet the needs of our customers.”