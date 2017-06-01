× Country star Chris Stapleton’s upcoming show at Klipsch Music Center postponed

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Fans hoping to see Chris Stapleton in concert this month will have to wait a little longer.

The country star’s All-American Road Show has been postponed for the next three weeks. The dates include Stapleton’s June 17 concert at Klipsch Music Center.

Organizers said Stapleton’s concerts would be rescheduled and told people who bought tickets to hang onto them.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Hold on to your tickets for now, and stay tuned for updates,” read a statement on Stapleton’s website. “Thank you for your patience and support.”

The postponement affects the following dates and locations:

June 1 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

June 2 – Mt. View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 3 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

June 9 – Southaven, MS – Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

June 10 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 15 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center

June 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

June 17 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center

In addition to the tour dates, Stapleton also cancelled his upcoming appearance at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville. The festival attributed the singer-songwriter’s absence at the June 11 event to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Due to unforeseen circumstances @ChrisStapleton will not be performing at #CMAfest. Download the app for the latest: https://t.co/BoTaUsTCrU https://t.co/QsFvFleeQv — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) May 31, 2017

Reps for the Grammy winner didn’t specify the reason behind the cancellations. Stapleton released his latest album, From A Room: Volume 1, last month. It debuted at No. 1 on the country albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200.