Court docs: Man charged in murder of pregnant woman bragged about being involved in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Court documents released Thursday revealed new information in an Indianapolis shooting that killed a young pregnant woman.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of West Michigan Street just after 9 a.m. on May 4 on a report of a person shot. A woman later identified as Brittany McNew, 18, was found on the floor of the residence with a gunshot wound to her left hip.

McNew, who was two months pregnant, was transported to Eskenazi Health where she was later pronounced dead.

Three men at the home were taken to the homicide office for questioning. Multiple 9mm shell casings were found behind the residence near a detached garage. Several fired bullets were found in the home and officers noted a dozen apparent bullet holes in the wall of the house.

According to court documents, two of the men at the home planned to acquire and smoke synthetic marijuana. Shortly after discussing this, McNew showed up at the home.

The men went to a gas station at Michigan and Tibbs to purchase the drugs. They got part of what they agreed upon and one man left with the dealer, called “Bookman,” to get the rest.

They walked back to the home on Michigan Street and entered through the back door. Moments later, shots rang out as bullets flew into the home. One of those bullets struck McNew, who was sitting in a room near the back door.

McNew’s cause of death was ruled to be a bullet through the pelvis area and striking the uterus. The manner of death was ruled a homicide. Friends of McNew say she was just 10 weeks pregnant and due in December.

On May 25, police interviewed a woman who said earlier this month she had spoken with Jonathan Xavier McGee. Court documents show McGee told her, “I know I can trust you because you won’t say anything. I fired into the blue house on Michigan. I killed that girl.”

The woman told police one of the men at the home owed McGee money. She picked McGee out of a lineup and said earlier this year she had been pistol whipped by him when he allegedly robbed her of money.

Police interviewed another woman, who said McGee was bragging about the shooting. She also said McGee pointed a gun at her at one point, accusing her of stealing from him.

Officers then spoke with an ex-girlfriend of McGee’s, who said McGee owned a 9mm gun. She also said McGee admitted to shooting into the house to her.

Based on the accounts and multiple identifications, police arrested McGee on charges of murder and attempted murder.