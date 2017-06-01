× Fort Wayne mom accused of killing 2 children in Amber Alert case pleads guilty

ELKHART, Ind. – A Fort Wayne mother at the center of an Amber Alert case in September 2016 has pleaded guilty to murdering her two children.

Amber Pasztor, 29, faces two counts of murder in the deaths of 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor.

An Amber Alert was issued on September 26, 2016 for the children because police believed Pasztor abducted them from their grandparents’ home in Fort Wayne, and they were in danger.

She later flagged down an Elkhart police officer and said the children were dead in the backseat of her car. According to court documents, Pasztor said she smothered the children to “keep them safe” and “usher them onto heaven.”

Back in December 2016, Pasztor wrote a letter to the court asking for permission to plead guilty to murder, but the judge told her the court has to determine her competency first.

After multiple competency hearings, Pasztor entered two guilty pleas on Thursday. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 29.