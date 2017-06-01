FORTVILLE, Ind. -- A local teacher jumped into action to save one of her students from choking. Micah Tsamwa was eating a piece of pizza at Fortville Elementary School when he started choking. He ran up to his teacher, Nikki Privett, who started doing the Heimlich maneuver. Both of them stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to share their experiences and the importance of learning the life-saving skill.
Fortville teacher saves student from choking
