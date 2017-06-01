Golf card lets you save big while playing rounds at 6 local courses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Ind. -- If you want to golf a half a dozen courses around central Indiana without spending a small fortune, this could be what you're looking for.

The annual FOX59 Golf Card is back! You buy the card for $109 dollars, which is valued at $263. You get 18 holes of golf at 6 courses. That's with the cart. If you do the math, that's only about $18 per round! The courses are all around central Indiana.

"You have a pretty loyal clientele that buys the card each and every year and we see the same faces come out, but we also have new people who come out and try us out. We have a lot of things going on at the golf club, especially with our new golf performance academy," said Timothy Davis, PGA sales director for Golf Club of Indiana.

The six courses included in this year's golf card are Brookshire, Chippendale, Deer Creek, Golf Club of Indiana, Heartland Crossing and Pebble Brook. Darrell Tardy is an avid golfer who buys the card every year. He says getting the card almost forces you to try different places.

"It's great because you get a chance to see other courses and compare and maybe even pick up a new course in your rotation. And it's hard to beat the price because most of the courses cost double or triple the price you get with the card," Tardy said.

Most of these courses, are upwards of $50 for a round of golf. Buying the golf card also allows the courses to bring in new members who may not have tried out what they have to offer.

"To come here Monday through Friday, it's $52 for golf and a cart. On weekends, it's $60 for golf and a cart, so this is a huge discount," said Davis.

The deal is good from now until the end of the year. But keep in mind, it's only good while cards are still available.