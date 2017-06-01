Hoosiers raising concerns over proposed budget and what it means for SNAP program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- Some Hoosiers are raising concerns about the White House's proposed budget and what it could mean for the hundreds of thousands of people using SNAP.

Some organizations said it would result in about a $193 billion cut to SNAP over 10 years.

"I have 8 kids and that's my main source of feeding them right now," Angela Kosarue said.

The program is a lifeline for her. She said it's her only source of food for her kids until she can find a job.

"It's been hard as a single mother," she said.

Now, she and hunger advocates are raising more concerns.

"It proposes $193 billion in cuts to the SNAP program over 10 years, that amounts to a 25 percent cut that would result in about 45 million meals lost," Emily Weikert Bryant said.

She's the executive director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry. She said the plan would eliminate some ways people can qualify for the program and would require the state to pay part of the benefits. She estimates that cost at just under $2 billion over 10 years.

"We're asking our members of congress to look long and hard at the president's proposal," Weikert Bryant said.

She's also asking Hoosiers to take a look at what the SNAP program is. Feeding Indiana's Hungry is partnering with the Indiana Institute for Working Families to launch a campaign, "Snap Works 4 Hoosiers,"

"It gets a bad reputation but it's actually one of the most effective and efficient programs," she said.

The administration has said it's not taking away a safety net, but trying to figure out if there's people using the program who don't need it. It said the number of people using SNAP spiked during the recession but has not dropped as expected.

Feeding Indiana's Hungry said there are about 700,000 Hoosiers using it.