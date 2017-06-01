Indiana lawmakers, officials react to President Trump’s Paris climate accord decision

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

The move is major step that fulfills a campaign promise while dampening global efforts to curb global warming.

“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord but being negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction under terms that are fair to the United States,” Trump said from the White House Rose Garden.

“We’re getting out. And we will start to renegotiate and we’ll see if there’s a better deal. If we can, great. If we can’t, that’s fine,” he added.

Local officials and organizations reacted to the news Thursday evening.

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN 4th District) applauded the announcement:

“President Trump made the right decision by withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement. We can all acknowledge that human activity has an impact on the environment, even if very small compared to natural cycles and events, and we need to be good stewards of the planet God has given us. Even if we could isolate global temperature changes as tied to human activity alone, nothing proposed in this agreement would have any meaningful impact on global temperatures. Countries like China, and other developing nations, are still going to pump carbon into the atmosphere and they will gladly watch us damage our economy and put ourselves at a competitive disadvantage. While the Paris Climate Agreement would have had a negligible impact on global temperatures, it would have had a devastating impact on lower and middle income Americans who can’t afford increased electricity prices. This deal would have also destroyed hundreds of thousands of jobs by sending more American manufacturing to China and Mexico, and further crippled America’s struggling coal industry. Liberal billionaires who profit from government mandates will prosper as they fly in their private jets and hypocritically lecture us, but regular Americans will take a beating. I applaud President Trump for standing up for America’s middle class, American energy jobs and American manufacturing.”

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN 3rd District) issued this statement:

“With cost estimates as high as $750 billion, the Paris agreement imposes an extremely expensive burden without moving the needle on greenhouse gas emissions. From the start, this agreement bypassed Congress and was more about President Obama’s political climate agenda than sound science. I am glad President Trump is following through on his campaign promise and pulling the United States out of this flawed agreement. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Science Committee to develop real solutions based on science, not politics, to address these issues.”

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN 8th District) issued this statement:

“While we can all agree that we should continually work to minimize our impact on the environment through innovation and technology, this flawed deal is unfair to American workers and puts our country at an economic disadvantage to the benefit of countries like China, Iran, and India. Estimates show the agreement could cost 6.5 million American jobs and devastate areas like Southern Indiana where families rely on the coal industry. Not to mention, we were committed to this agreement – what should be considered a treaty – unilaterally by President Obama, without the advice and consent of the Senate. The American people should decide the direction of our domestic energy policy, not foreign nations. I’m happy the President took a strong stand today to ensure they do.”

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN 7th District) called Trump’s decision shortsighted in a tweet:

Despite @POTUS' shortsightedness I'm committed 2 leaving my daughter & kids everywhere a cleaner world where they can build prosperous lives pic.twitter.com/mU0ZFtcQ3r — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) June 1, 2017

Jesse Kharbanda, executive director of the Hoosier Environmental Council, had this to say: