Jerry Seinfeld will bring act to Indianapolis in the fall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A television and comedy legend is bringing his act to the Circle City.

Jerry Seinfeld will perform his signature stand-up routine at the Old National Centre on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

Known for his classic NBC sitcom and his current web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Seinfeld will tell jokes on a 2017 tour that includes 14 dates at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

Tickets for the Indianapolis show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9. You can buy tickets in person at the Old National Centre Box Office, or at OldNationalCentre.com or Ticketmaster.com.