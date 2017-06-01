× Lafayette woman caught shoplifting abandons 2-year-old at Walmart, police say

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Officers with the Lafayette Police Department arrested a woman accused of shoplifting and abandoning a 2-year-old at Walmart.

Lafayette police say a loss prevention officer approached Julie Wright, 35, and another woman about shoplifting last Friday at the Walmart on Commerce Drive.

Police say the women fled the store, but they left a 2-year-old child in a stroller behind at the store.

Officers started looking through the stroller to identify the child, and that’s when they found a bag of spice inside one of the pockets. Police also found a receipt with the child’s father’s name on it.

Police say Wright was babysitting the child at the time, and the child is back home.

A warrant was issued for Wright’s arrest on May 27, and she was taken into custody on May 30. She is currently in the Tippecanoe County Jail.