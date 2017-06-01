× Metro police investigate stabbing prompted by an argument

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are piecing together the circumstances that led to a man’s stabbing late Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 6500 block of Whitethorn Ct. at the Ashford at Keystone Apartments, where police had been called to investigate a loud disturbance. When they arrived they found a man with a stab wound, and a male suspect who told police he was the attacker, according to investigators on the scene.

The alleged suspect and his wife had provided the victim and his girlfriend a place to stay, but then asked them to leave. An argument ensued leading to the stabbing, according to police. The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Both the alleged attacker and his wife were taken into custody by police.