More than 30 Indiana locations affected by Chipotle data breach
Several Indiana locations are among those affected by a data breach involving Chipotle.
The restaurant chain said thieves used malware to steal information from credit card readers at several locations between March 24, 2017, and April 18, 2017. The malware searched for tracked data, including cardholder name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code, from a card’s magnetic strip as it was swiped through a card reader.
Not all Chipotle locations were affected, the company said, and the time frame varied from location to location. The company’s investigation into the matter involved cyber security firms, law enforcement, and the payment card networks.
The restaurant advised customers who used credit or debit cards at Chipotle locations to keep a close eye on their statements for any unauthorized activity and report anything suspicious to their credit card company or bank.
Chipotle said the malware has been removed. The company is now working with cyber security firms to evaluate its security measures.
Customers with questions can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT. The company advised customers to scrutinize their credit reports and consider freezing their credit.
More information is available through Chipotle’s website.
Here’s a list of Indiana locations affected:
Aurora
- 1040 Green Boulevard (RTE 50) 47001 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Avon
- 10403 East US Hwy 36 46123 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Bloomington
- 420 E Kirkwood Ave 47408 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 2894 East Third Street F18B 47401 4/3/2017–4/18/2017
Carmel
- 2420 East 146th Street 46033 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 12697 North Pennsylvania Street, Suite 100 46032 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Columbus
- 2260 National Road 47201 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Evansville
- 499 North Green River Road, Suite A 47715 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Ft. Wayne
- 6175 Lima Road 46818 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
- 910 E. Coliseum Blvd. 46805 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 4210 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite B-11 46804 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Highland
- 10343 Indianapolis Blvd 46322 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
Indianapolis
- 8812 US 31, Suite D 46227 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
- 8702 Keystone Crossing, Space VC03 46240 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
- 601 Oscar Robertson Blvd. 46202 3/24/2017–4/9/2017
- 6 East Washington, Ste 100 46204 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
- 5320 East 82nd Street, 107 46250 3/27/2017–4/8/2017
- 4625 East 96th Street 46240 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 3340 W 86th Street 46268 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 1560 E. 86th Street Suite C 46240 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 1002 Broad Ripple Avenue 46220 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Kokomo
- 1201 South Reed Road, Suite B 46902 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Lafayette
- 4030 South Street 47905 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Merrillville
- 1948 Southlake Mall 46410 3/28/2017–4/18/2017
Michigan City
- 5218 South Franklin Street 46360 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
Mishawaka
- 5445 N. Main St, Lot #7 46545 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Munster
- 8201 Calumet Ave. 46321 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Plainfield
- 350 S. Perry Road, 267 46168 4/3/2017–4/18/2017
Portage
- 6040 US Highway 6 46368 3/27/2017–4/8/2017
Richmond
- 3726 National Rd. East 47374 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
South Bend
- 202 West Ireland Road 46614 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
- 1250 N. Eddy Street, Suite 101 46617 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Speedway
- 6321 Crawfordsville Road, F 46224 4/11/2017–4/18/2017
Valparaiso
- 2505 LaPorte Avenue 46383 3/26/2017–4/8/2017
West Lafayette
- 200 W. State Street 47906 3/25/2017–4/18/2017