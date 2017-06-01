× More than 30 Indiana locations affected by Chipotle data breach

Several Indiana locations are among those affected by a data breach involving Chipotle.

The restaurant chain said thieves used malware to steal information from credit card readers at several locations between March 24, 2017, and April 18, 2017. The malware searched for tracked data, including cardholder name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code, from a card’s magnetic strip as it was swiped through a card reader.

Not all Chipotle locations were affected, the company said, and the time frame varied from location to location. The company’s investigation into the matter involved cyber security firms, law enforcement, and the payment card networks.

The restaurant advised customers who used credit or debit cards at Chipotle locations to keep a close eye on their statements for any unauthorized activity and report anything suspicious to their credit card company or bank.

Chipotle said the malware has been removed. The company is now working with cyber security firms to evaluate its security measures.

Customers with questions can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT. The company advised customers to scrutinize their credit reports and consider freezing their credit.

More information is available through Chipotle’s website.

Here’s a list of Indiana locations affected:

Aurora

1040 Green Boulevard (RTE 50) 47001 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Avon

10403 East US Hwy 36 46123 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Bloomington

420 E Kirkwood Ave 47408 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

2894 East Third Street F18B 47401 4/3/2017–4/18/2017

Carmel

2420 East 146th Street 46033 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

12697 North Pennsylvania Street, Suite 100 46032 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Columbus

2260 National Road 47201 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Evansville

499 North Green River Road, Suite A 47715 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Ft. Wayne

6175 Lima Road 46818 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

910 E. Coliseum Blvd. 46805 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

4210 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite B-11 46804 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Highland

10343 Indianapolis Blvd 46322 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

Indianapolis

8812 US 31, Suite D 46227 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

8702 Keystone Crossing, Space VC03 46240 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

601 Oscar Robertson Blvd. 46202 3/24/2017–4/9/2017

6 East Washington, Ste 100 46204 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

5320 East 82nd Street, 107 46250 3/27/2017–4/8/2017

4625 East 96th Street 46240 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

3340 W 86th Street 46268 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

1560 E. 86th Street Suite C 46240 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

1002 Broad Ripple Avenue 46220 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Kokomo

1201 South Reed Road, Suite B 46902 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Lafayette

4030 South Street 47905 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Merrillville

1948 Southlake Mall 46410 3/28/2017–4/18/2017

Michigan City

5218 South Franklin Street 46360 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

Mishawaka

5445 N. Main St, Lot #7 46545 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Munster

8201 Calumet Ave. 46321 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Plainfield

350 S. Perry Road, 267 46168 4/3/2017–4/18/2017

Portage

6040 US Highway 6 46368 3/27/2017–4/8/2017

Richmond

3726 National Rd. East 47374 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

South Bend

202 West Ireland Road 46614 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

1250 N. Eddy Street, Suite 101 46617 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Speedway

6321 Crawfordsville Road, F 46224 4/11/2017–4/18/2017

Valparaiso

2505 LaPorte Avenue 46383 3/26/2017–4/8/2017

West Lafayette