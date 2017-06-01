Police investigating theft at Fishers convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – Police in Fishers took at least one person into custody following a reported theft at a convenience store early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Circle K at 96th Street and Allisonville Road. Investigators described the case as a “theft investigation,” but the case may involve an ATM.

Officers were called to the location just before 5 a.m., and several officers were seen inside the store. A police K-9 was also used in the search for suspects.

Officers at the scene said there was no threat of force or weapon used during the theft. They wouldn’t say what was stolen and said the investigation was in its early stages.