× Portillo’s groundbreaking scheduled for Friday in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – Central Indiana is one step closer to getting a taste of Chicago. Construction is set to begin at central Indiana’s first Portillo’s.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness will join Portillo’s Chief Executive Officer Keith Kinsey for a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. at its future location in Fishers.

The 9,000-square-foot restaurant will be located at 116th Street and USA Parkway between the new Ikea store and Top Golf site. It is scheduled to open in the fall, our partners at the IndyStar report.

Portillo’s serves up Italian beefs and sausages smothered with giardiniera and hot and sweet peppers. Its signature hot dogs include mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun.

It addition, the menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches and salads. Portillo’s is also famous for its double-layer chocolate cake.

The restaurant has more than three dozen locations in Illinois, but this will be the first central Indiana site.