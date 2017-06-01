Ride or walk for 24-hours in an effort to pay it forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can ride your bike or walk for 24-hours straight. A fun event in Indianapolis raises money to fight cancer.

24 Foundation, formerly known as 24 Hours of Booty, has evolved from one man to a national foundation aiding in the revolution of cancer navigation and survivorship. Over 16 years ago, the 24 Foundation came to fruition with one man on a bike pedaling for 24 hours with a goal to change the conversation about cancer. Now events have expanded to Maryland, Indiana, and Georgia, transforming into what today is known as 24 Foundation, an engine for advancements in cancer survivorship and navigation services.

Participants can walk or bike this year. Registration is now open for 24 Indianapolis (June 23-24). The charitable, non-competitive events are open to cyclists and walkers of all abilities to raise funds and awareness in support of cancer navigation and survivorship. Funds raised benefit the IU Health Simon Cancer Center and the LIVESTRONG Foundation.

WHERE: 3.1-mile loop through the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood. Camping Headquarters: Butler University

WHEN: Friday, June 23, 7 p.m. – Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m.

Event Headquarters Features

Three full meals, plus unlimited snacks, energy bars, water and sports drinks

• Midnight pizza party

• Full bike and medical support

• Entertainment

• Kids’ Zone and Ride

For more information and registration, visit their website, www.24foundation.org.