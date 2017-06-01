Thieves steal historic fence from Morgan County cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.- Thieves target a cemetery and steal straight from the dead.

Sometime between Mother’s Day and last week, thieves stole a historic fence that surrounded graves dating back to the 1800’s.

“I wanted to cry is what I wanted to do,” explains Patty Dow, a relative.

William and Lucinda Thompson Sandy are Patty Dow’s great-great-great grandparents. The husband and wife’s headstone used to have a 130-year-old iron fence around it, now there are only two posts and broken pieces left.

“It’s not the gravesite that it was. It’s bare,” explains Shanan Dow, a relative.

The cemetery plot is in the far corner of Stierwalt Cemetery. The Dow family believe this wasn’t the first visit for these vandals.

“They knew. They had probably cased it. They knew what they were after and it had to be more than one person. It was a conscious effort to come and do what they did,” explains Shanan Dow.

After looking at the evidence, relatives think the thieves may have even used a piece of the tombstone, which is now cracked, to pound on the fence in an attempt to loosen it. If the thieves scraped the iron fence, the most they would get is maybe $1,000, but to this family the fence is worth more than money.

“It was part of our history and now you’ve stolen that from us,” explains Patty Dow.

Not even a month ago, vandals destroyed nearly 30 gravestones at a Lawrence County cemetery. A couple weeks ago, vandals hit a cemetery in Franklin right before Memorial Day weekend.

“I just wish people would stop doing things like that. There are all sorts of agencies and help out there for people that need help they don’t have to resort to this type of thing,” explains Patty Dow.

It’s a heartless crime this family is willing to forgive, if the thieves are willing to return what it’s theirs.

“There just aren’t words to describe how I feel about it,” explains Patty Dow.

No word if investigators believe the recent cemetery vandalism cases are connected or not. If you know anything about the recent fence theft, call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. The Dow family is offering a reward for the recovery of the fence.