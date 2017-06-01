Todd’s Place, Midwest Food Bank partner to give second chances to recovering addicts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR, Ind. -- A place that’s giving second and third chances to recovering addicts is also finding some help thanks to the Midwest Food Bank.

Todd’s Place is a transitional housing and detox facility in Seymour, which currently houses about 60 men.

Its founder, Pastor Kris Hunley, says he opened Todd’s Place after receiving a calling from God to help those who couldn’t help themselves, which is something he knows something about.

“I was a full blown heroin junkie on and off for 20 years,” Hunley said.

At first, Hunley said Todd’s Place shouldered the burden of providing food for each of the 60 men in its care. Eventually those costs became overwhelming, so Hunley reached out to the Midwest Food Bank for help.

Each month, the food bank gives Todd’s Place a literal truckload of food. The donations help to keep their pantries and fridges stocked, while allowing them the financial breathing room to focus on their core mission.

“The money we saved with them coming on board has really helped us open up and accelerate into another dimension so to speak,” Hunley said.

John Whitaker, the executive director for the Midwest Food Bank told FOX59 that helping to supply Todd’s Place with food was a perfect fit for the food bank’s core mission.

This is what we see in every place we go. We see people reaching out to their neighbors and giving a helping hand. We’re only one paycheck away, or one life event away from falling in the same place that many of those that Todd’s Place is serving and trying to help are today,” Whitaker said.

Hunley says Todd’s Place is making plans to open up a separate women’s transitional facility in Seymour. According to John Whitaker, the Midwest Food Bank will also be up to the challenge.