‘We know for a fact it’s family,’ says father of murdered man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Damon Rowie admits his sons were probably doing something they shouldn’t have been on the night of November 17, 2006, when a crew of armed men burst into a unit at the Campus Apartments near IUPUI.

“They thought there was some money over there from selling weed,” said Rowie. “They put pictures on Facebook of large amounts of money and people think this is real money or they got money like that.”

Police photographs of the murder scene in Apartment T-3 at 729 West 11th St. show a syringe and cash scattered about the blood stained carpet where 20-year-old Adrian Walker was killed.

Two of Rowie’s other sons survived the attack.

“He said some guys came and pushed a girl who came over to see them, pushed her in, demanded money and my son, my other son Damon, he threw what money he had at them, they grabbed the money and then they just started shooting.”

While his brothers were ducking for cover, Adrian was left to face the robbers alone.

“He had his hands up in the air and I think he recognized one of them and they shot him,” said Rowie.

“We know it was family for how it was set up and done. We know for a fact it was family.”

Rowie said the day before his sons had been ripped off in another robbery as armed masked men jumped out of a black van near a relative’s house just south of downtown after a cousin failed to show up for a pre-arranged drug deal.

“I’ve heard they done numerous robberies so this definitely aint their first go around at it and it seems to me they set up people and then rob them and then I heard they come back and rob people two or three times.”

The Walker murder investigation has been reopened by IMPD’s Cold Case detectives.

“There were some good names of suspects out there initially. Some new information has come to light in some conversations with another member of the Cold Case Unit,” said IMPD Homicide Detective Tom Lehn who responded to the murder at the now-razed Campus Apartments more than ten years ago. “Some new leads to follow up on and its sort of taken us back to the same place we originally thought and its just a matter of how we put this together.”

Rowie said a relative was caught up with a crew that called the near northside at 16th Street and College Avenue its home turf and was known for the ruthless violence of its robberies.