8-year-old Indy peacekeeper meets viral St.Louis boy with same goals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - When 8-year-old Reese Hamilton saw six-year-old Jeffrey Laney's plea for peace in St. Louis go viral, he asked his Mom if he could meet the new internet sensation.

Fox 59 was there when Reese and Jeffrey connected for the first time via SKYPE and their friendship was almost instant.

The boys each have a big heart and share a bold vision and passion for peace that has the power to change lives and get people moving.

Reese has organized several peace walks in Indianapolis, led food drives to help the homeless and he's even won a Trailblazer Award.

Reese is as example of how young people can change the culture of violence to a culture of peace. He says he wants to encourage Jeffrey to keep moving forward spreading the message of peace and non violence.

"I want to show him how to get a peace march in his city." said Reese, "His project will grow bigger and bigger and he'll be just like me."

Reese and his Mom plan to travel to St. Louis and help Jeffrey kick off his first peace walk. In the meantime, Reese is preparing for his next Indianapolis peace walk. The walk is Saturday June 10 at 10th and Rural. The walk starts at 10:30.