Arlington High School student arrested after gun found on bus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police have arrested a 16-year-old male Arlington High School student after a gun was reportedly found on a bus last week.

On Wednesday, May 24, an adult found a gun on a bus at Arlington High School. Everyone was reported safe.

After an investigation, a 16-year-old male student has been charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and receiving stolen property, both felonies.

He was also charged with carrying a firearm without a license, dangerous possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness, all misdemeanors.