Celebrate National Doughnut Day with fun recipe for Fruity Pebbles Doughnuts

Fruity Pebbles Doughnuts
Yield: Makes about 9 doughnuts
Ingredients
For the cereal milk

  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup Fruity Pebbles

For the doughnut batter

  • 1 egg
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup cereal milk
  • 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal

For the icing

  • 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons cereal milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal for sprinkling on top

Directions
For the cereal milk

  1. Pour milk into bowl with Fruity Pebbles and let soak for about 10 minutes.
  2. Pour milk and cereal through strainer, saving the cereal milk to use in the rest of the recipe.
  3. Dump soggy Fruity Pebbles

For the batter

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Combine egg, sugar, cereal milk, butter, and vanilla in medium-sized bowl until smooth.
  3. Add flour and baking powder to bowl and stir until just combined. Fold in Fruity Pebbles cereal.
  4. Spoon batter into a plastic zip top bag and cut off one of the corners. Pipe batter into each doughnut cavity.
  5. Bake for about 8 to 10 minutes and let cool.

For the icing

  1. Whisk together powdered sugar, cereal milk, and vanilla; add more powdered sugar if icing is too thin, add more cereal milk if icing is too thick.
  2. Dip each doughnut into icing and immediately sprinkle top with Fruity Pebbles.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen