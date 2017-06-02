Celebrate National Doughnut Day with fun recipe for Fruity Pebbles Doughnuts

Fruity Pebbles Doughnuts
Yield: Makes about 9 doughnuts
Ingredients
For the cereal milk
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 cup Fruity Pebbles
For the doughnut batter
- 1 egg
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup cereal milk
- 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal
For the icing
- 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 3 Tablespoons cereal milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal for sprinkling on top
Directions
For the cereal milk
- Pour milk into bowl with Fruity Pebbles and let soak for about 10 minutes.
- Pour milk and cereal through strainer, saving the cereal milk to use in the rest of the recipe.
- Dump soggy Fruity Pebbles
For the batter
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Combine egg, sugar, cereal milk, butter, and vanilla in medium-sized bowl until smooth.
- Add flour and baking powder to bowl and stir until just combined. Fold in Fruity Pebbles cereal.
- Spoon batter into a plastic zip top bag and cut off one of the corners. Pipe batter into each doughnut cavity.
- Bake for about 8 to 10 minutes and let cool.
For the icing
- Whisk together powdered sugar, cereal milk, and vanilla; add more powdered sugar if icing is too thin, add more cereal milk if icing is too thick.
- Dip each doughnut into icing and immediately sprinkle top with Fruity Pebbles.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen