High pressure brings another sunny and mild day

Happy Friday! High pressure is still the dominant weather feature, keeping us dry and sunny! Temperatures will be heating up into the lower 80s. Don't forget the sunglasses and sunblock.

Perfect night for the Indians game at 7:15 p.m. against Gwinnett!

Saturday is also looking gorgeous and dry. On Sunday a front will slide through bringing showers to the area.

The front moves into southern Indiana by the afternoon, taking the rain with it.

Temperatures take a little dip to start the work week before rain returns on Thursday.