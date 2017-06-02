× UPDATE: 1 lane reopens westbound I-70 in Putnam County, scene of vehicle fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A single westbound lane has been re-opened on I-70 in Putnam County, where authorities are dealing with a vehicle fire. All other lanes in both directions remain closed near St. Rd. 243.

The fire was reported shortly before midnight Thursday. Units are on the scene working to extinguish the blaze which is west of Cloverdale near mile marker 32 in Putnam County. Indiana State Police did not have an estimate as to how long the lane closure would be in place. Motorists should seek an alternate route.