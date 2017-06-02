× IMPD investigating after elderly woman gets out of car and hit by sedan, in grave condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Indianapolis are investigating an accident Friday night in which an elderly woman was struck and injured on the southwest side.

According to police, the woman, who was driving a silver convertible, stopped in the middle of the road and was hit by a green sedan that smashed the windshield.

Speed and alcohol is reportedly not a factor in the accident. According to police, they are looking at the car to see if there was a mechanical breakdown. It is not starting at the scene.

The woman was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in grave condition.

The scene is near High School Rd. and Kentucky Ave. on the city’s southwest side.