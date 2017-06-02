June’s first weekend brings warmest of 2017; Rain threat is low until Sunday

What a way to start the weekend and June’s first weekend will be a warm one. Happy Friday everyone!

Today alone temperatures have jumped over 35-degrees in some locations since early Friday morning. The air is dry and heats up fast. Lafayette opens at 47-degrees and has climbed to 83° at 4 pm!

The ‘MUGGLIES’ (high dew points) or the humidity – is going to remain low and that means we will cool off fast later tonight. The comfortable brand of air will remain for one more day.