Layoffs coming for some Avon CSX employees after operations at maintenance facility are shut down

AVON, Ind.– CSX Transportation is shutting down its locomotive maintenance facility at the company’s Avon rail yard.

CSX spokesperson Rob Doolittle said employees were informed Friday. The decision was effective immediately.

Layoffs are expected, but Doolittle said the number of affected employees was not available.

“This decision was made as part of an ongoing, comprehensive review by CSX’s management team to improve the company’s efficiency, safety and service to customers across its 21,000-mile network,” Dolittle said. “No announcements have been made about any other operations at the Avon Yard.”

The rail yard is located at U.S. Route 36 and Main Road.