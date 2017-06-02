× Police: Man injected heroin just before Henry County crash

MUNCIE, Ind.– A man is facing several charges after police say he was injecting heroin in his car before causing a serious crash in Henry County, south of Muncie.

The crash occurred Saturday on U.S. 35.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash told them Chadwick Smith crossed the center lane and hit his trailer. Smith then reportedly nodded off, and deputies asked him what happened before the crash.

He told police he was shooting up heroin just before the incident. Police say he told them the heroin he bought must have had a high amount of fentanyl in it because heroin alone doesn’t cause him to nod off like that.

He was taken to jail on charges of possession of heroin, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and public intoxication.