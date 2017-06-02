RECIPE: Breakfast Chicken & Potatoes Hash

Breakfast Chicken & Potatoes Hash

2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2-4 cups diced red or gold potatoes, skin-on

1 cup diced onion

1-2 garlic cloves, very finely minced

2 cups diced bell pepper (red, yellow, green and/or orange)

2 cups diced rotisserie chicken

Salt & pepper to taste

Other seasonings as desired

Cooked/fried sunny-side up eggs (3-5)

In a very large (12-14-inch) skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add potatoes, onion and bell pepper, cooking just until starting to get tender. Add garlic and cook until vegetables are desired tenderness. Add chicken and seasonings and heat thoroughly while stirring. Top with fried egg(s).

Makes about 4 servings.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD