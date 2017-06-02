RECIPE: Crunchy Asian Chicken Salad

Crunchy Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Dressing

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

¼ cup rice vinegar

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon very finely minced garlic (or ½ teaspoon garlic powder)

1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper

½ to ¾ teaspoon ground ginger

1-2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

½ to 1 teaspoon Chinese hot mustard

Asian Salad

1 large head (2-3 pounds) Napa cabbage, shredded or cut into thin strips

1 ½ to 2 cups shredded carrots

1 cup finely chopped green onion

½ cup finely diced red onion

1 small can water chestnuts, coarsely chopped

2-3 cups chopped or diced cooked rotisserie chicken

½ to ¾ cup coarsely chopped honey-roasted peanuts

1 package (3 ounces) ramen noodles (discard seasoning packet)

In a small bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients. Set aside. Combine the cabbage, carrots, onions and water chestnuts in a large bowl. Toss lightly. Add rotisserie chicken and peanuts and toss slightly to blend. Crush ramen noodles into pieces and add to bowl. Pour dressing over all and toss lightly to blend. Serve immediately or refrigerate until serving. Makes about 10-12 cups salad.

(Feel free to add more or less of any of the ingredients, especially the ramen noodles.)

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD