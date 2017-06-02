RECIPE: Kim’s Curried Chicken Salad

Kim’s Curried Chicken Salad
- 3 – 4 cups shredded coarsely chopped rotisserie chicken
- 2/3 cup diced celery
- ½ to 2/3 cup chopped green onion
- ½ cup light mayonnaise
- 1 ½ teaspoons curry powder
- ½ teaspoon Garam masala
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric
- 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper
- ¾ to 1 cup coarsely chopped cashews
- ¾ to 1 cup dried tart cherries
- 2 teaspoons lime or lemon juice
Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl and stir to thoroughly combine and blend. Add more seasonings if desired and/or more mayonnaise. Customize with favorite dried fruit and/or nuts. Enjoy with Naan bread or pita pockets. Makes about 6-8servings chicken salad.
Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD