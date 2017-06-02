RECIPE: Kim’s Curried Chicken Salad

Kim’s Curried Chicken Salad

3 – 4 cups shredded coarsely chopped rotisserie chicken

2/3 cup diced celery

½ to 2/3 cup chopped green onion

½ cup light mayonnaise

1 ½ teaspoons curry powder

½ teaspoon Garam masala

¼ teaspoon turmeric

1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper

¾ to 1 cup coarsely chopped cashews

¾ to 1 cup dried tart cherries

2 teaspoons lime or lemon juice

Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl and stir to thoroughly combine and blend. Add more seasonings if desired and/or more mayonnaise. Customize with favorite dried fruit and/or nuts. Enjoy with Naan bread or pita pockets. Makes about 6-8servings chicken salad.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD