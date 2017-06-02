RECIPE: Kim’s Curried Chicken Salad

Posted 4:30 AM, June 2, 2017, by

Kim’s Curried Chicken Salad

  • 3 – 4 cups shredded coarsely chopped rotisserie chicken
  • 2/3 cup diced celery
  • ½ to 2/3 cup chopped green onion
  • ½ cup light mayonnaise
  • 1 ½ teaspoons curry powder
  • ½ teaspoon Garam masala
  • ¼ teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper
  • ¾ to 1 cup coarsely chopped cashews
  • ¾ to 1 cup dried tart cherries
  • 2 teaspoons lime or lemon juice

Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl and stir to thoroughly combine and blend. Add more seasonings if desired and/or more mayonnaise. Customize with favorite dried fruit and/or nuts. Enjoy with Naan bread or pita pockets. Makes about 6-8servings chicken salad.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD