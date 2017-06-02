RECIPE: Pesto Chicken Pizza

Pesto Chicken Pizza

1 large prepared pizza crust (white or whole-grain)

1 container (4-6 ounces) prepared purchased pesto

1-2 cups shredded, diced or chopped rotisserie chicken

1-2 cups mozzarella cheese

½-1 cup sliced or chopped tomatoes

Heat oven to recommended temperature on pizza crust package. Spread pizza crust with pesto as desired. Top with chicken, cheese and tomatoes. Bake until cheese is melted and all ingredients thoroughly heated. Makes about 4 servings.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD