Summertime temps bring more motorcycle crashes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Warmer weather means more motorcycles are on the roads, but that also means more motorcycles crashes.

This week alone, Indianapolis Metro Police responded to two fatal crashes.

On Thursday, police responded to three motorcycle crashes, one of those was fatal.

Thursday evening, at 52nd Street and Georgetown Road, police say the motorcyclist and the other driver tried to stop. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, flew off and died.

On Wednesday afternoon another fatal crash happened near 86th Street and Michigan Road. There, the 19-year-old motorcycle driver hit a van and was thrown from his bike.

Experts say these crashes are often at intersections, so all drivers should keep an extra eye out.

“People driving in vehicles oftentimes don’t see motorcyclists and/or these motorcyclists are driving at a high rate of speed and don’t take into account the stopping time that it takes to slow down and sometimes those collisions occur,” said IMPD Major Richard Riddle.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute shows that in 2015, the most recent year data is available, Indiana reported 3,263 motorcycle accidents. Of those, 2,607 people were hurt and 107 were killed.

Experts say all drivers can keep the roads safer.

Motorcyclists should be visible, ride respectfully and don’t weave in and out of traffic.

Other drivers should take a second look since motorcycles are smaller and sometimes difficult to see.