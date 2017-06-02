Warning issued as teen drivers approach what’s known as “100 Deadliest Days”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's called the "100 deadliest days." That's the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day when deadly crashes involving teens jumps to an alarming rate.

With more new teen drivers out on the road during the summer AAA is issuing a warning about safe teen driver practices. Statistics show the average number of deadly teen driver crashes jumps 15% compared to the rest of the year.

We caught up with one family while getting a license plate for their new teen driver's new car.

"The biggest concern is other drivers. I think we did a pretty decent job of teaching her and showing her how to drive," father, Jason Thomas said.

Thomas' 16-year-old daughter just got her new wheels a month ago.

"Just not having to ask anybody for a ride. Being able to show up somewhere on time or that sort of thing and go when I need to go, when I want to go so just the freedom" new driver, Briel Maston said.

One of the tops factors that contribute to deadly crashes involving teens is distracted driving.

"Stay within the rules that you know. Don't get sucked into social media aspect of driving because you have a lot of horsepower that you're dealing with," Thomas said.

Next to not buckling up speed is a factor in nearly 30% of crashes involving teens.

"Slow down and pay attention. That's it. Slow down and pay attention," Thomas said.

AAA encourages parents to have conversations with their teens early and often about distraction and speeding. Teach by example and watch how you drive.

You could even go a step further and make a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.