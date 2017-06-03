Events aim to stop gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- There are renewed calls to end gun violence across the state as locals join lawmakers to make our communities safer. During the past few weeks there have been several high-profile shootings involving teenagers. On Saturday, several events around Indianapolis highlighted the need to end gun violence.

“My son Dandre as shot by a stray bullet while attending a birthday party about three years ago,” said Deandra Yates, whose son, Deandre Knox, was paralyzed after being hit in the head by a stray bullet. She attended the “Moms Demand Action” event at Watkins Park in Indianapolis. The goal, organizers said, was to raise awareness about gun violence.

Yates said she wants teens to “think beyond the moment” when they decide that a gun is the answer to their problems.

Also on Saturday, a rally to end gun violence was held at the Indiana Statehouse. That event was also attended by many people suffering the effects of gun violence.

“It just shows that our community can come together as one to try to stop the violence,” said Christa Frazier, whose son, Dijon Anderson, a Warren Central High School football player, was killed last month after being shot on the city’s west side.

“It is good to see everybody come together to try to stop the violence, to try to do better for our community and come together as a family,” said Frazier.

But some say events like these do little if they don’t spur meaningful change in a community. Lawmakers at the events say it’s up to everyone to work together.

“It’s going to take a multi-pronged approach,” said Congressman Andre Carson (D-Indianapolis), “it’s going to take our faith community, it’s going to our parents, it’s going to take our schools, and it’s going to take our elected officials.”