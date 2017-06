Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's that time of year! The Holy Rosary Catholic Church will once again open its doors and host its annual Italian Street Festival.

Festivities will kick off on Friday, June 9 at 5 p.m. You'll be able to sample Italian food, wines, and enjoy live music among other activities.

We caught up with Lisa Miester and Kay Feeney-Caito to find out more about the festival.