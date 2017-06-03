Hot and mostly sunny Sunday with evening showers and storms possible

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! It’s been a hot one in central Indiana today with highs in the mid-80s. There has definitely been a summer feel outside and tonight will be no different with lows above average and in the mid-60s.

Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine to start the day with clouds increasing in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. That cold front may spark a few showers and thunderstorms as it moves in from the north in the evening. Indy’s best chance of rain looks to be mainly after 8 p.m. Some storms that develop may bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hail in the strongest. Highs Sunday will be back in the mid-80s. The UV Index will be an eight tomorrow which is very high and you can easily burn in minutes. Make sure you drink plenty of water and have your sunscreen on!

We'll start the work week dry and the dry pattern looks to continue as a trough of low pressure parks itself to our east. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees with mid-70s expected through the middle of the week. After Sunday, the next rain chance isn't until next Saturday!