Six years after Lauren Spierer’s disappearance, family and Bloomington residents still seek justice

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Saturday marked the six-year anniversary of the disappearance of a 20-year-old sophomore at Indiana University.

Lauren Spierer was last seen June 3rd, 2011 at 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and 11th Street in Bloomington.

“It was really scary and sad," Bloomington Resident Ijah McCulley said. "It was a real bad time for Bloomington, because we kind of pride ourselves on being a kind place.”

On the night of her disappearance, Lauren was out with friends at Kilroy's Sports Bar in Bloomington. She reportedly left her phone and shoes at the bar. After leaving, Spierer went to a friend's house and disappeared on her way back to her apartment.

The case quickly made national headlines and a large investigation followed. Investigators received more than 3,500 tips, but no suspect was ever named in the case.

“There was the biggest effort possible to leave no stone unturned," Bloomington resident Tom Gallagher said.

Now, six years after Spierer's disappearance the case remains on the minds of Bloomington residents.

"Whenever I think about it, it’s like it just happened.. it’s that sad, it just doesn’t leave you," McCulley said. "I wish the family had closure. I mean I’m a mother so I couldn’t image the pain her family is going through.”

Lauren's mother, Charlene Spierer, released this statement on Facebook Saturday.