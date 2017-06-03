× Sunny and warm Saturday, Air Quality Alert in effect

Happy Saturday! We have a toasty weekend on the way as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s!

An Air Quality Alert has also been issued through tonight. Anyone with respiratory issues will want to minimize your amount of time outdoors.

Don’t forget the sunblock today with a UV index of 8 it only takes about 20 minutes to burn.

Bright skies all day and light winds.

Looking great for Superhero night at the Indians game! Superman and Wonder Woman are stopping by tonight!

Sunday a front slides through the state sparking off a few showers and storms, mainly after 5pm in central Indiana.

Behind the front, temperatures cool down back to seasonal averages through the middle of the week. Most of the upcoming work week is looking dry with slight rain chances on Friday.